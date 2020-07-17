67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Legal advice and justice for rural communities

The Centre for Community Justice and Development (CCJD) is a non-profit organisation which provides fundraising, training, research and other support services to fifteen community-based advice offices in KwaZulu-Natal.

The offices provide access to justice to rural communities, offering legal advice, mediation, counselling and educational services, and negotiating with service providers on behalf of clients. The main issues addressed are domestic violence, entitlements such as pensions and grants, labour rights and child abuse.

CCJD develops the capacity of its advice offices so that they can become independent institutions. To achieve this, CCJD provides training in financial management, human resources, fundraising, bookkeeping and governance.





The advice offices have set up projects that benefit the community. The Bulwer Advice Office has started four projects.





Paralegals Patricia Maphanga and Nokuthula Mchunu started the Siyamethemba Care Centre for abused children in 2009, registering it as an NPO with the Department of Social Development. The Centre provides a home for thirteen children whose parents have either abused them, or are unable to provide care owing to illness, unemployment or death.





Patricia and Nokuthula set up two crèches in Bulwer that take care of thirty children. They initiated the idea, hired the staff, applied for its NPO registration, and work on its governing body.

The office also helped to start the Pholela Special School for Disabled Children, to cater for children with conditions such as deafness and physical disability. The school now has over 40 children and four government-paid staff, while paralegal Nokuthula Mchunu is on the governing body.





CCJD also has accreditation with SASSETA to provide the Certificate in Paralegal Practice. This one-year course is a mixture of distance learning and four weeks of classes in Pietermaritzburg, with the distance learning requiring about ten hours of study per week.





How you can help





"Many clients haven´t eaten in days, and our staff provide them with food, clothes and toys when they can. If you can help, please contact our head office or an advice office directly to request banking details or more information. Even the smallest donation is appreciated," the centre says.





Contact details