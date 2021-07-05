7 Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked

DURBAN - More than three million South Africans have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The Department of Health yesterday announced that, under its Sisonke Programme, 3 314 278 have received their jabs. However, there are many who believe conspiracy theories and have refused to take the vaccine.

Here are 7 myth-busting facts on the Covid-19 vaccine: Were vaccine safety protocols circumvented to fast-track their authorisation for use? The fast development and approval of vaccines is a great human feat worthy of celebration. This has been possible because we have learnt, over many decades, how to make and test vaccines. We were able to take those lessons and challenge ourselves to produce a vaccine much quicker. No step in the development, testing or ratiﬁcation of the Covid-19 vaccines has been skipped. The world was able to develop vaccines fast because scientists and governments across the world collaborated in a manner that has never been achieved before, and pooled resources and information to ensure that everyone cpuld contribute to the knowledge.

Will the vaccine change a person’s DNA? Vaccines work by stimulating the body the same way the virus would if someone were infected. The vaccine does not work on the DNA of the body. Some people think that because some of the vaccines are made using RNA technology that the RNA will interact with the DNA. That is not how it works. The technology is simply the way the vaccine is made – not what it will do to the body. The vaccines have the mark of the Beast – 666

Vaccines have no connection with any religious organisations and cannot be infused with spirits, demons or other abstract ingredients. There is no conspiracy to possess, bewitch or control anybody. Big businesses are pushing vaccines to improve proﬁts The Covid-19 crisis has caused massive upheaval across the globe and no nation has been spared. A vaccine represents the best hope to save lives and restore our way of life. Many governments have therefore entered into direct talks with vaccine makers to ensure a timeous supply of vaccines

Vaccines contain a form of microchip that will be used to track and control an individual There is no vaccine “microchip” and there is no evidence to support claims that such a move is planned. Receiving a vaccine will not allow people to be tracked and personal information would not be entered into a database. Do 5G networks cause the coronavirus through radiation emissions?

The World Health Organization has made it clear that viruses cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks. It is also a fact that Covid-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks. Covid-19 is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose. Vaccines are a way for our former oppressors to oppress us again

The government would never allow a situation where any country or nation would be allowed to oppress our people through any means. Scientists and governments all over the world, including our own, have contributed to the knowledge that has led to the development of the vaccines. It has not just been the work of Western and rich countries but a global collaboration.