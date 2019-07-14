Seven people were injured, one critically, when a bakkie and a large truck collided in Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday night. Photo: Netcare 911

Mooi River - Seven people were injured, one critically, when a bakkie and a large truck collided in Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, paramedics said on Sunday. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 7.53pm on Saturday night to reports of a collision on the R622 in Mooi River, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a bakkie and a heavy truck were involved in a collision. One person sustained critical injuries and another six people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

"Due to the nature of the critically injured patient's condition, a Netcare 911 specialised helicopter ambulance was called to the scene to airlift the patient to hospital for specialised care."

Various ambulance services transported the six other patients to hospital for the treatment they required, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)