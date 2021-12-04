7 reasons why you should holiday on the KZN South Coast this festive season

Durban - Summer is here and many are looking for the ultimate kid friendly location that provides sufficient outdoor activities and well-ventilated venues. And you need go no further than the KZN South Coast , a one-stop, family adventure holiday destination with its Blue Flag beaches and nature reserves home to a variety of exciting sites and activities.

“While all our tourism establishments are mindful of the new Covid-19 variant and its potential impact, Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT) is encouraging adherence to the strictest safety protocols to keep our tourists safe this summer holiday,” said Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of USCT. “With outdoor, well-ventilated spaces the preferred option, we’re really privileged that the KZN South Coast boasts some of the world’s best in nature-based activities and excursions. To guide our potential visitors, we’ve highlighted a few of our top attractions.” Blue Flag beaches

The KZN South Coast is home to the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province, including Hibberdene, Umzumbe, Southport, Ramsgate, Marina and Trafalgar beaches. The Blue Flag is an internationally-recognised certification indicating a high standard of quality, safety, environmental education, services and environmental management. In addition, the KZN South Coast has the highest number of tidal pools providing protected bathing along the coast. Golf courses Stretching from Umkomaas to the Wild Coast and inland to Harding, there are 11 quality golf courses found on the ‘Golf Coast’. Among them are Selborne Park Golf Estate, one of country’s premium residential golf estates; Southbroom Golf Club, one of the area’s most popular courses; and the Wild Coast Sun Country Club which is one of the top 10 courses in the country.

Diving, fishing and ocean safaris Further offshore, there’s an entire world to be explored. Here visitors can find two Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) - Aliwal Shoal off Umkomaas and Protea Banks off Shelly Beach. With the abundance of marine life, these are considered two of the world’s top sites for scuba divers, free divers and snorkellers. For the avid anglers, there’s ample opportunity for spearfishing, deep-sea fishing or rock-and-surf fishing. There are also numerous charter boats that take visitors out for a close-up ocean experience viewing dolphins and migrating whales. Extreme adventures

For those who enjoy living on the edge, the KZN South Coast is a thrill-seeker’s paradise! Wild5Adventures in Oribi Gorge has the Wild Gorge Swing, the highest swing of its kind that drops visitors 55 storeys. There’s also the 80-metre cable suspension bridge some 130 metres off the ground; epic white water rafting and ziplining across Oribi Gorge. Lake Eland Game Reserve, with its wild inhabitants and great views, is another exciting location for an African adventure. Great Drives Out Visitors can taste of local culture in the outdoors with the Great Drives Out experiences. These authentic rural excursions in the hinterland include the KwaXolo Caves Adventures, a mountainside hike along a cable-and-rung system to the caves adorned with ancient San artwork. The KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails is a beautiful network from yhe Mpenjati Nature Reserve and, just inland of Shelly Beach is the Nyandezulu Experience, a guided tour across the Ntantana Mountain. Local history can be learned at the Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre, a facility that touches on African history, indigenous knowledge, culture and creative arts.

Biking, running, walking and 4x4 trails Get out and get active in the KZN South Coast’s natural reserves and agricultural lands whether mountain biking, trail running, hiking or embarking on a 4x4 excursion. Some of the area’s top spots for outdoor adventure include Rocky Bay Resorts, Burry Stander Bike Park, 5. A NEW Resort Ingeli Forest, Beaver Creek Coffee Estate and Clearwater Trails. Birding and picnicking

Enjoy a family adventure in one of the many KZN South Coast nature reserves – the ideal spaces to go birding before stopping off for a scenic picnic. The region is a renowned birding destination, home to a number of unique species to tick off the list. These can be spotted at the TC Robertson Nature Reserve, Vernon Crookes Nature Reserve, Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide, Ventures by Sweetdale and Red Desert Nature Reserve – among many others. For the full list of KZN South Coast’s outdoor venues, activities and sites, download the free ‘Explore KZN South Coast’ app from Google Play and Apple stores, or visit www.visitkznsouthcoast.co.za. Alternatively, check out ‘South Coast Tourism’ on Facebook or YouTube, @infosouthcoast on Twitter or Instagram, or ‘Info Ugu South Coast Tourism’ on LinkedIn.