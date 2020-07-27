7096 more people in SA test positive for Covid-19, death toll now at 7067

Durban - Just over 7000 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SA in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's cumulative count to 452 529.

On Monday, the National Health Ministry announced that there had been 298 more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total number to 7 067.

"Regrettably, we report 77 deaths from the Eastern Cape, 61 from Gauteng, nine from KwaZulu-Natal, 36 from the Western Cape, 13 from Mpumalanga, 91 from the Free State and 11 from the North West," the Ministry said.

Picture: Supplied by Dept of Health

On Sunday, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that KZN was now the Covid-19 epicentre in SA, taking over from Gauteng and the Western Cape.

He said pleaded yet again with residents to continue to adhere to protocls that regulate the number of people who can attend funerals and ceremonies.