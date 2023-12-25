73 Christmas babies and counting for KZN, but Health MEC alarmed by teen moms

As KwaZulu-Natal welcomed 73 babies by 9am on Christmas Day, the provincial Health MEC has expressed concern about the seven teenage mothers who also gave birth. The Department of Health said the province’s first Christmas baby, was a bouncing baby boy weighing 3.2kg.

The baby was born at Umgungundlovu’s Harry Gwala Regional Hospital and arrived two minutes after midnight. By 6.30am there were 32 babies born in healthcare facilities across the province. Department spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane said by 9.30am a total of 73 babies were born which is made up of 40 boys and 33 girls.

The busiest maternity wards have been at Queen Nandi Memorial Hospital, Nkonjeni Hospital, and Newcastle Hospital where each hospital had a total of five babies born in each of the facilities. During her visit to the Newcastle Hospital to welcome Christmas babies, KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said they were concerned about teenage pregnancy. “We are nevertheless concerned that the youngest among these mothers is a 16 year-old, who delivered at Niemeyer Hospital.”

She said there were three 17 year-old girls, who gave birth at the General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital; Church of Scotland; and at Mosvold Hospital. “We also have three 18 year-old’s, who delivered at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, Ngwelezane Hospital, and at Nkonjeni Hospital, eMahlabathini.” Simelane said today’s events gave them a snapshot of what is happening in the province’s hospitals.

“What today’s stats are telling us is that girls are having sex at a very young age. “In the case of these young mothers, these girls had sex when they were about a year younger than they are, which means they had sex at the ages of 16, 17, and 18 years. “We want to emphasise that this is not acceptable, because conceiving at such a young age can be very, very dangerous for both mother and child.”

The Health MEC said falling pregnant at a young age was risky. “When you fall pregnant at a young age, you’re actually at an increased risk of suffering a number of health complications, and possibly losing your life and that of the baby. “As society, perhaps the time has come for us to review our beliefs and practices when it comes to matters of sexual reproductive health, because the current approach is clearly not working.”

She urged parents and guardians to stop regarding sex as a “taboo” subject, and pretending that it does not exist. “Let’s rather normalise speaking to our children about it, and put them at ease. “Let’s encourage abstinence, but also be realistic enough to know that not all of them will abstain.