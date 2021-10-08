76-year old Parkhill woman’s body found bound with cable ties, extension cord and belt

Durban – Police are investigating the details surrounding the death of an elderly woman after her body was found bound in an outbuilding on her property on Wednesday night. It is alleged that her attackers strangled her to death.

Marshall Security's Tyron Powell said they were alerted to the home in Parkhill just before 7pm. "The Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received a report from a resident in the Parkhill area of suspicious activity at a neighbouring property. Armed response officers were immediately dispatched, and upon arrival, contact was made with the victim’s son," he said.

The front door had been forced open, and nothing was taken from the home. The woman was not in the house, and officers and her son walked to the outbuilding.

"From the window, officers could see the woman's body. She was tied up and unresponsive. With permission from the victim’s son, our response officers forced the door open to gain entry, where the victim was found bound with cable ties, an extension cord, and a belt," Powell said. He said the initial case of death is believed to be strangulation. However, investigations are ongoing. The motive behind the murder is unknown, and Greenwood Park police are investigating a case of murder.