80-year-old KZN farmer dies after brutal attack on his farm

Durban – Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched an investigation into the brutal murder of an 80-year-old farmer who died three days after he was found tied to a tree, with a gunshot wound.

According to reports, Muden farmer Mpozana Khumalo was attacked after he went to check on his livestock.

It is alleged that Khumalo had gone out to tend to his livestock when he was confronted by a group of men who assaulted him before tying him to tree, shooting him and leaving him for dead.

DA KZN Spokesperson for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chris Pappas, expressed his sadness at Khumalo’s murder.

He said Khumalo was described as a “humble and gentle person who had spent his life farming and tending to the family livestock.”