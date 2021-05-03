NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal

89-year-old grandmother raped, allegedly by her grandchild

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 22m ago

DURBAN: Police have confirmed that a 25-year-old man has appeared in court, in connection with the alleged rape of his grandmother.

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, on April 23, the 89-year-old victim had been seated under a tree, near the outside toilet, when the rape took place.

“It is alleged that the victim had been sitting under a tree at her home, near the toilet, so that it could be easy for her to get to toilet.

“At about 5pm, when her daughter-in-law went to take her back into the house, she heard her crying in the toilet.

“The daughter-in-law ran into toilet, where she found that the victim had blood on her.

“The victim informed her daughter-in-law that she was raped by one of her grandchildren.

“Police were summoned to the scene and a rape case was opened,” said Mbele.

Mbele said the suspect was immediately arrested and appeared in the Ubombo Court.

She said the victim was taken to hospital.

