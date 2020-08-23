9 arrested for murder of policewoman

Pretoria - Nine suspects have been arrested for the murder of Kwazulu-Natal policewoman Constable Thandekile Promise Sikhakhane on Tuesday night, the SAPS said on Sunday.

Constable Sikhakhane, 35, clad in full uniform, was on her way to work on Tuesday. She was driving her private vehicle when she offered a lift to two women who were hitchhiking at a local filling station.

According to the two women, when they approached Ezakheni B Section, their vehicle was shot at by unknown assailants. Constable Sikhakhane stopped her vehicle, the suspects opened her door and fatally shot her, police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

The constable’s service pistol was taken and the two women were robbed of their personal belongings.

“The province immediately implemented the 72-hour Activation Plan mobilizing all the necessary resources in an effort to find those responsible for the constable's murder. Three days later, Crime Intelligence led the SAPS Ezakheni members to a suspect who was found with the deceased member’s firearms. The manhunt continued until eight more suspects were arrested late in the night of 21 August 2020,” Muridili said.