9 arrested for murder of policewoman
Pretoria - Nine suspects have been arrested for the murder of Kwazulu-Natal policewoman Constable Thandekile Promise Sikhakhane on Tuesday night, the SAPS said on Sunday.
Constable Sikhakhane, 35, clad in full uniform, was on her way to work on Tuesday. She was driving her private vehicle when she offered a lift to two women who were hitchhiking at a local filling station.
According to the two women, when they approached Ezakheni B Section, their vehicle was shot at by unknown assailants. Constable Sikhakhane stopped her vehicle, the suspects opened her door and fatally shot her, police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.
The constable’s service pistol was taken and the two women were robbed of their personal belongings.
“The province immediately implemented the 72-hour Activation Plan mobilizing all the necessary resources in an effort to find those responsible for the constable's murder. Three days later, Crime Intelligence led the SAPS Ezakheni members to a suspect who was found with the deceased member’s firearms. The manhunt continued until eight more suspects were arrested late in the night of 21 August 2020,” Muridili said.
“During the arrests, the police recovered a firearm that is suspected to have been used to murder Constable Sikhakhane as well as six cellphones.”
Muridili said that the suspects, aged between 19 and 44, have been charged with murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property. They will be appearing in court soon.
National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole welcomed the arrest of the 9 suspects and conveyed his condolences to the Sikhakhane family.
“I am happy that the immediate implementation of the 72-Hour Activation Plan has afforded the crime scene management team the necessary evidence to trace and apprehend Constable Sikhakhane’s alleged killers. I am appealing to the investigating team to ensure that they take a watertight to court which will lead to a guilty verdict and maximum sentence,” said General Sitole.
IOL