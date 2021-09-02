NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
9 killed in horror Ixopo crash involving three trucks, taxi

Durban - Nine people have been killed in a horror crash in Ixopo, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday, emergency personnel have said.

The crash, which occurred on the R612 between Ixopo and High Flats in the Harry Gwala District, involved at least three trucks and a minibus taxi.

Robert McKenzie, the KZN Emergency Services spokesman, said a bakkie was involved in the crash.

Emergency services were still at the scene. The road was closed and traffic was being diverted.

“Nine people have sustained fatal injuries in this crash. Paramedics have treated 12 patients at the scene, many of them in critical condition,” he said.

“The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage and is being investigated by police.”

