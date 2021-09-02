9 killed in horror Ixopo crash involving three trucks, taxi
Share this article:
Durban - Nine people have been killed in a horror crash in Ixopo, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday, emergency personnel have said.
The crash, which occurred on the R612 between Ixopo and High Flats in the Harry Gwala District, involved at least three trucks and a minibus taxi.
Robert McKenzie, the KZN Emergency Services spokesman, said a bakkie was involved in the crash.
Emergency services were still at the scene. The road was closed and traffic was being diverted.
“Nine people have sustained fatal injuries in this crash. Paramedics have treated 12 patients at the scene, many of them in critical condition,” he said.
“The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage and is being investigated by police.”
There has been a tragic crash on the R612 near Ixopo.— KZN EMS (@KZN_EMS) September 2, 2021
Sadly 9 people have sustained fatal injuries in a multiple vehicle crash. Paramedics have treated 12 patients at the scene.
The cause of the crash isn't known at this stage
IOL