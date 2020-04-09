A family Easter celebration under lockdown is possible, it just takes some creativity

Durban - The Holy Week of Easter is usually observed with church services centred around the significance of holy communion. Visits to family, road trips and meals around the table with loved ones make it even more special.

This year, as we try to flatten the curve and stay at home to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Easter will have to be celebrated and observed differently. But you can still make it a family affair and have fun at home without putting anyone at risk.

Here are some ideas to get you started.

Live stream church services

For most, attending church on Good Friday and Easter Sunday is an annual tradition. And while you can’t physically go to church this year, you can still be part of a church service in the comfort of your home. Most churches have gone digital and are live streaming their services on their websites or Facebook pages.

Dean Michael Weeder live streams sermons to his congregation during the lockdown period to avoid the gathering of large crowds. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Churches to look out for on Facebook include Durban Christian Centre, Revival Ministries, Breakthrough International and Christian Family Church. Anglicans can access Archbishop Thabo Makgoba’s Holy Week reflections on the Anglican Church of Southern Africa website (anglicanchurchsa.org) as well as join Anglicans around the world via live streaming for a Passion Sunday service.

If your church is not online, you can always connect to another church or have a family service, says Burton Rampersat, senior pastor of Breakthrough International.

“You can gather your family in the living room, set a specific time, revere in praise and worship, read the bible and fervently pray. The head of the home can share in holy communion. Pastors can also do a pre-recording of a short sermon and send it out to the congregation via WhatsApp,” he adds.

An Easter egg hunt is a great way to occupy younger members of the family. File picture: Landon Shaw/Pixabay

Easter egg trail hunt

Since we can't leave our homes during the lockdown, why not plan a fun egg trail around the house and garden. Divide the family into teams of two and leave a riddle/clue at each keypoint. The challenge will be to unravel the clue and collect as many Easter eggs as possible. The winning teams will prepare lunch and dessert, while the losing teams will have to wash the dishes and entertain the family.

Get the whole family involved in decorating their own Easter eggs. Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay





Decorating Easter eggs

Go old-school and unleash your creativity by making your own decorative easter eggs. Using a normal egg, gently pierce the top and bottom to release the egg yolk and white. Then let your inner Picaso out and creatively paint each egg. You can even have a family competition.

Set your table the same way you would for any other Easter celebration. Picture: RealAKP/Pixabay

Easter lunch

Make baking and cooking a bonding time with your kids, and their enthusiasm will amaze you. Set up the dinning table as you normally would if you were celebrating with all your family members there. Lay the table with your fine crockery and cutlery reserved for special occasions and then dress in your finest clothes to turn the meal into a memorable event.

Dust off the board games and spend a few hours having fun with your family. Jan Ontkoc/Pixabay

Entertainment and games

After lunch, gather the family in the living room for board games or charades. You can also get other family members in different locations to join the fun through video calls.

Don’t let the challenges of lockdown and physical distancing dampen your spirits. With a little creativity, Easter can still be a special family occasion.

