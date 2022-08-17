Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

A truck, bakkie and three cars collide on Higginson Highway

A multiple vehicle crash took place on the Higginson Highway. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Durban - The Higginson Highway has been reopened to traffic following a multiple vehicle collision at around noon on Wednesday.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said, on arrival, paramedics found multiple vehicles involved in a collision.

A truck, a bakkie and three light motor vehicles were involved in the crash.

“One person was entrapped in the wreckage, and Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise him before removing him from the vehicle.”

Jamieson said a further three people sustained injuries, ranging from minor to moderate.

“Once all of the injured had been stabilised on the scene, they were transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required.”

Jamieson said events leading up to the crash were subject to a SAPS investigation.

IOL

