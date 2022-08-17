A truck, bakkie and three cars collide on Higginson Highway

Durban - The Higginson Highway has been reopened to traffic following a multiple vehicle collision at around noon on Wednesday. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said, on arrival, paramedics found multiple vehicles involved in a collision.

A truck, a bakkie and three light motor vehicles were involved in the crash. “One person was entrapped in the wreckage, and Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise him before removing him from the vehicle.” Jamieson said a further three people sustained injuries, ranging from minor to moderate.

“Once all of the injured had been stabilised on the scene, they were transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required.” Jamieson said events leading up to the crash were subject to a SAPS investigation. IOL