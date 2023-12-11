‘A world without TB is in reach’: South Africa champions a TB-Free future at BRICS Summit in Durban

At a gathering at the BRICS TB Research Network Innovation Summit, held at the Maharani Hotel in Durban on Monday, Deputy Health Minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo spotlighted South Africa's battle against tuberculosis (TB) and its intersection with HIV/Aids while urging for collaborative action towards eradicating the disease across BRICS nations. Dhlomo welcomed international delegates to the BRICS TB Research Network Innovation Summit, emphasising the urgency of tackling TB which continues to impact millions within the BRICS community.

"This is a pivotal gathering, not just for reflection, but for decisive action," said Dhlomo in his opening speech, noting the heavy toll of both drug-susceptible and resistant TB strains in the region. South Africa, with approximately 300,000 new TB cases annually, has made noteworthy progress, particularly in integrating HIV and TB interventions. Dhlomo highlighted the impressive achievements in HIV treatment, with 90% of South Africans living with HIV aware of their status, and 91% of those receiving antiretroviral treatment.

However, he expressed concern over the persisting high mortality among TB patients, a challenge exacerbated by HIV co-morbidity. "Our National Strategic Plan, complemented by a robust antiretroviral programme, has seen a decrease in TB incidence, but we must not relent in our efforts," urged Dhlomo. The summit, marking the final major BRICS activity before Russia assumes leadership in 2024, also served as a platform for South Africa to showcase its TB Recovery Plan.

This initiative, developed in response to setbacks from the Covid-19 pandemic, focuses on finding undiagnosed TB cases and strengthening health systems. The deputy minister called for the summit to yield concrete outcomes, including new innovations in TB therapeutics, diagnostics, and vaccines, alongside a clear funding strategy to support ongoing research. "Our collective ambition for a world without TB is within reach. It is imperative that we not only recommit to our goals, but also ensure that our concerted efforts transcend beyond this summit," Dhlomo said.