A year of Covid-19 in SA: 11 780 healthcare workers vaccinated in KZN

DURBAN - More than 11 000 healthcare workers in KwaZulu-Natal have been vaccinated as part of government's efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said in under three weeks, 11 780 healthcare professionals were vaccinated at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, Edendale Hospital, Madadeni Hospital and General Justice Gizenga Memorial Hospital. Speaking during a ceremony on Friday morning, commemorating a year since the country's first confirmed Covid-19 case, the premier said KZN had received its second batch of 15 120 vaccines. “We will continue with our efforts to ensure that healthcare workers in every corner of the province will receive the vaccine, so that they can be protected.” He said the vaccine rollout programme would be gradually extended to include more sites and categories of people.

“Ultimately, everyone will get the vaccine, but the programme is currently unfolding in a phased approached.”

Zikalala warned that even with the ongoing vaccination roll-out, communities should still be vigilant and abide by Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Let us not lower our guard. Instead, let us be on high alert and display good, responsible and exemplary behaviour at all times. We still need to wear our masks at all times, especially when in the company of senior citizens or people who have co-morbidities, wash our hands with soap and water or cleanse them with an alcohol-based sanitiser and maintain social distancing from one another.“

Zikalala said as the country took stock of the impact of Covid-19, communities needed to be mindful of the looming threat of the third wave, which might be harsher than the second and first waves due to possible mutation of the virus.

“Government will continue doing all in its power to fast-track the arrival of more doses of the vaccine, so that the public can take advantage thereof. It is up to the rest of us to play our part by following the precautions at all times, as we await to be vaccinated, and to ensure that we seize the opportunity of being protected with the vaccine when it becomes available to the public.”

