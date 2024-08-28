ACSA to restart controversial cancelled biometric project

A controversial R115 million project, previously cancelled by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), will be re-implemented. This decision comes amid a legal challenge by a BEE firm that has contested the tender process.

"The biometric and digital identity technology project remains key to ACSA’s short-to medium term strategy to ensure a seamless and efficient customer experience connecting passengers to their next destinations. As such, the company intends to pursue the project in the near future. ACSA remains committed to the best interests of good corporate governance, transparency, and fairness. The digital identity technology remains key to ACSA, and will have to be implemented," ACSA spokesperson Ernest Mulibana told IOL. The project was cancelled after ACSA and French company IDEMIA were hauled to court by INFOVERGE, a local BEE firm which had collaborated with IDEMIA in tendering for the project.

However, according to INFOVERGE, they were excluded by IDEMIA once the contract was secured. INFOVERGE has challenged this exclusion and called for the contract to be cancelled pending the legal outcome. ACSA has complied by cancelling the contract. CEO of INFOVERGE, Musa Mahlaba, previously confirmed to IOL that they received communications from IDEMIA of their intention to oppose ACSA'S cancellation of the contract. INFOVERGE has also accused IDEMIA of acting unethically alleging they used the BEE status of INFOVERGE to secure the tender. The contract included a requirement for 30% of the work to be outsourced to a local BEE firm.

However, in a response to IOL, IDEMIA says its a 'trustable partner in Africa' and respects the decision by ACSA to terminate the contract. "IDEMIA was approaching the completion of Phase 1 of the project when it received ACSA’s decision to terminate the contract. “While the contract termination is unfortunate, we understand and respect ACSA's decision. We look forward to the opportunity for ACSA to re-procure this solution in the future, ensuring that both South Africans and international travellers visiting South Africa benefit from a best-in-class solution that enhances security and improves the overall customer experience.