Action Society takes SAPS to task over KZN Reverend Liezel de Jager’s murder

Durban - In October last year, KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast community woke up to news of the horrific death of Reverend Liezel de Jager. Twelve months later, police have yet to arrest the person responsible for the 38-year-old mom of two’s murder. Action SA has now slammed police over what it calls, “neglection of duties”.

“The complete lack of investigative know-how of local police forces has led to yet another unsolved case, one year after the murder. The government and the Department of Police do not realise what consequences the lack of skills and leadership in the SAPS has on victims of crime and their loved ones,” said Action Centre co-ordinator at Action Society, Kaylynn Palm. IOL reported that Amanzimtoti police received a complaint of a murder on Dan Pienaar Road at Athlone Park in Amanzimtoti on October 13. “Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 38-year-old woman victim lying on the ground inside her yard with strangulation marks on her neck,” a SAPS spokesperson said.

De Jager’s body was discovered by her husband, Werner. The couple have two daughters. Days later, Werner was reported missing. Police said De Jager’s father reported Werner missing at the Brighton Beach police station. Shortly after, he was found slumped over in his car, parked on a sugarcane plantation near Illovo on the KZN south coast.

At the time, Emer-G-Med’s Kyle van Reenen said he was airlifted with the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to a nearby specialist facility. To date, there has been no update on whether police have made any arrests. Palm said De Jager’s family have mandated Action Society to investigate the case.

