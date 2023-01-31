ActionSA’s Zwakele Mncwango calls for parties to share power to oust ANC in eThekwini

Johannesburg – ActionSA’s provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango has written a letter to all parties except the ANC following the collapse of the first council meeting, calling for a coalition to be formed between the DA, IFP and EFF in the eThekwini Municipality. Mncwango says opposition parties need to work together to save the failing metro from the grips of the ANC.

Mncwango said in his letter: “To bring stability back into the eThekwini Municipality, we propose that the three major opposition parties, the DA, IFP and the EFF share power within the municipality and share office bearer positions, such as that of the mayor, the deputy mayor and speaker of the metro, which will allow the parties to share portfolio committee chairperson positions. “However, should the DA be reluctant to form a coalition with the EFF, we propose that we allow the IFP and EFF to share office bearer positions, and allow the DA to take a majority of three chairpersons of portfolio committee positions, leaving the two to the EFF and the IFP.” The letter written by ActionSA to the political parties of eThekwini except the ANC was shared only hours after the collapse of the first council meeting at the Durban ICC on Thursday, January27, after the ANC and the EFF failed to attend the meeting, proposing a power-sharing government that would put the needs of the residents of eThekwini first and rebuild eThekwini.

“We believe that these are discussions that opposition and minority parties should start having amongst themselves in order to save the failing metro from the clutches of the ANC,” reads the letter. Mncwango said: “As a party that believes in transparency, we will ensure that all processes and conversations regarding this coalition proposal be publicly shared with the people of eThekwini to restore their trust in the government that will potentially govern in the near future“. The party has also urged that should these conversations be successful, it would encourage all parties that will be involved in the coalition adopt and practise transparency in order to ensure that no decision is taken in secrecy.

