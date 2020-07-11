Adjusting masks, foggy visors may be linked to car crashes
Leon Fourie of Life Response 24 told the Independent on Saturday that in the past week people involved in accidents he had attended to, one on the N2 and another in central Durban, had spoken of fiddling with their protective gear in the lead-up to crashes.
“People sometimes find their visors mist up and for those wearing glasses too it can be a double misting,” said Fourie.
He added that masks were often not perfect fits and drivers sometimes adjusted them.
“People are either terrified of the virus or terrified of the law and they tend to fiddle, while driving, and this has led to accidents.”
AA spokesperson Layton Beard said that while he had not heard of crashes being caused by drivers fiddling with their masks or visors, it would not surprise him.
“It speaks to the whole issue of being distracted while driving,” he said. “Obviously if one drives wearing a mask, make sure it is on securely.
“Fiddling with it is asking for trouble.”
