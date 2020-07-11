Adjusting masks, foggy visors may be linked to car crashes

CAPE TOWN - Fiddling with masks and visors that serve as protection against Covid-19 is showing signs of being behind some car crashes in Durban.

Leon Fourie of Life Response 24 told the Independent on Saturday that in the past week people involved in accidents he had attended to, one on the N2 and another in central Durban, had spoken of fiddling with their protective gear in the lead-up to crashes.

“People sometimes find their visors mist up and for those wearing glasses too it can be a double misting,” said Fourie.

He added that masks were often not perfect fits and drivers sometimes adjusted them.

“People are either terrified of the virus or terrified of the law and they tend to fiddle, while driving, and this has led to accidents.”