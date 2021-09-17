AFU granted preservation order to seize Mercedes-Benz belonging to 'Woolies looter'
DURBAN - THE Asset Forfeiture Unit in KwaZulu-Natal has been granted a preservation order to seize a Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe, belonging to a man accused of looting in the July unrest.
Mbuso Moloi made headlines two months ago when he was caught on video, allegedly loading groceries into the vehicle parked opposite the Woolworths food store in Glenwood.
NPA spokesperson, Natasha Kara, said Moloi had been charged with theft and public violence.
"The car which was preserved on the basis that it is an instrumentality of the offences, has an estimated market value of about R507 000. The car will remain with the State until the court grants a forfeiture order," she said.
Kara said the criminal matter against Moloi returns to court on October 12, 2021. He is out on bail of R5 000 with reporting conditions.
IOL