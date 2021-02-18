Agrizzi skips court appearance, due to ill health

DURBAN - THREE of the four people implicated in the R1.8 billion fraud and corruption matter made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court earlier today. The fourth, Angelo Agrizzi, the former Bosasa chief operations officer, did not appear alongside his co-accused, due to ill health.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Twala, said former commissioner of correctional services Linda Mti, former DCS chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa chief financial Officer Andries Van Tonder appeared in court this morning.

She said the accused requested that the matter be postponed to allow them a further extension to study the docket and possibly enter into pleas.

"The matter relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries, valued at over R1.8bn, between August 2004 and 2007 for rendering of catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, installing of perimeter fencing, the supply of television system and monitoring equipment," Twala said.

Agrizzi was hospitalised in October after suffering a heart attack while in police custody.