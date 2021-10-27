All lanes reopened on N3 highway between Gauteng and KZN after truck drivers’ protest

Traffic is flowing freely on the N3 Toll Route this morning after a day of on-going disruptions yesterday. The N3 Toll Concession reported that the scene between Swinburne and Montrose where a load of manganese was dropped in the southbound lanes, was cleared in the early hours of this morning.

It is currently drizzling between Cedara and Mooi River with overcast conditions reported over most of the route. Poor visibility has been reported along Van Reenen’s Pass due to thick mist. Road users are advised to switch headlights on and increase their following distances “N3TC is grateful for the on-going assistance of all road incident management services and their efforts to help clear the route of obstructions. Your support is appreciated and highly valued,” said Thania Dhoogra, operations manager at the N3TC. Truck drivers are protesting against the hiring of foreign national drivers.

The Road Freight Association is calling on drivers to address their grievances through the correct means and keep the roadway clear. “The continual attack on the logistics supply chain, and the willful disregard by sectors who continue to drive agendas outside the Collective Bargaining structure, or to further their grievances by attacking the law-abiding citizenry, must be brought to a stop,” said RFA CEO Gavin Kelly. For route updates, to report problems or to obtain emergency assistance along the N3 Toll Route, contact the 24/7 N3 Helpline on 0800 63 43 57 or follow @N3Route on Twitter.