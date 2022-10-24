All SPCA inspectors on duty for Diwali fireworks emergencies

Durban - The Durban & Coast SPCA said all their inspectors would be on duty in case of an emergency on Monday night as the bursting of fireworks gets underway in celebration of Diwali. Every year the SPCA deals with incidents of animals being run over my cars or running away from home after being scared off by loud fireworks.

“We don’t know what to expect tonight, but all our inspectors are on duty for any emergencies that may arise,” said spokesperson Tanya Fleischer. SPCA offered the following tips: – Make sure pets are micro chipped or wearing ID tags, so you can be reached if they go missing.

– If possible, keep dogs and cats inside during the height of the celebrations . . . and stay home with them. – Close the windows, curtains and blinds. – Allow dogs and cats to hide under the bed or wherever they feel safe.

– If you can’t be at home, leave the radio or TV on to distract them with familiar sounds, or consider hiring a pet sitter to keep them company. – Give them a chew treat or interesting toy to take their minds off the noise. – If your pet has high levels of anxiety and fear, ask your vet to prescribe anti-anxiety medication, or try a herbal remedy such as alcohol free Rescue.

Neeri Naidoo, of Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (PACT), told the Daily News in 2019 that the effect of fireworks continue for days because injured animals often crawl into bushes and die slowly. Naidoo said in one instance, children had allegedly tied fireworks around a dog’s tail. She said luckily it had been removed before it went off.

That same year eManzimtoti SPCA manager Tracey Girling told the Daily News they were called out to see to a dead dog that had jumped over a fence and been hit by a car. Fleischer urged anyone with an emergency to contact their helpline on 083 212 6103. The City said fireworks were only allowed to be lit from sunset until midnight.