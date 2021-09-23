Alleged Brookside Mall unrest instigator applies for legal aid after attorney steps down

DURBAN: Ndumiseni Kheto Zuma, the 35-year-old man accused of instigating violence during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, in July, will have to find a new legal representative. Zuma's attorney has withdrawn his services, forcing the accused to apply for legal aid.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court, on charges relating to looting and public violence, in particular, the burning of Brookside Mall. “The matter was remanded to October 4 for the continuation of his bail application,” she said. Meanwhile, The Mercury reported that plans are under way to rebuild the mall.