Alleged ’Donny’s Gully’ drug dealer dies in Chatsworth police’s cells after raid

Durban - On Monday morning this week, the police’s special investigating unit, the Hawks, sent out a report about a raid at a “notorious drug den” known as Donny’s Gully - in Croftdene, Chatsworth - where two suspects were arrested after the discovery of drugs on Friday night.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, two suspects were expected to appear in court after being arrested by members of the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and Crime Intelligence officers.

What the report did not entail, however, was that one of the suspects, Logan Arnachellum aka Julian had died in the Chatsworth police cells on Sunday, after allegedly being beaten by police officers.

Approached for comment, Mogale referred IOL to KZN SAPS Media Centre who had not yet responded to questions from IOL at the time of publishing..

Ndileka Cola, the spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), however, confirmed that one of the suspects had died in custody.

“I can confirm that this incident has been reported to IPID a few days ago. The directorate will be investigating it. IPID will also be attending the post-mortem on Thursday, 27 May 2021, which will determine the investigation that is required for this particular case,” she said.

Arnachellum along with Wesley Virasamy was arrested after police officers, armed with a search warrant smashed through the fortified gates of a house they were renting in Tammany Avenue in Croftdene, Chatsworth.

The home - notoriously known as Donny’s Gully - has several pitbull dogs guarding the property as deterrents to foes and police alike.

On Friday, the Hawks alongside crime intelligence officers held surveillance at the property and after sending an undercover agent to purchase drugs swooped on the premises.

According to the police report, inside the house, police seized cocaine powder, crack cocaine, heroin capsules, heroin powder and various drug-taking paraphernalia

Cash suspected to be the proceeds of the drug trade were also seized.

According to members of the community who did not want to be named, the arresting officers assaulted Arnachellum and Virasamy on the property and while they were arresting them.

Sometime between Friday night and Sunday, Arnachellum died.

The exact cause of his death will only be known after the post-mortem is conducted.

