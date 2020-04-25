Alleged drug dealers busted for transporting dagga hidden in coffin

Durban - Two alleged drug dealers posing as funeral parlour employees and transporting dagga hidden in a coffin have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal, while two others were arrested in the Northern Cape after they crashed their car when they tried to flee from police, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Sunday.

Police officers from the Pongola SAPS in Northern KwaZulu-Natal arrested two suspects, aged 32 and 34, for possession of dagga in the early hours of Saturday morning, SAPS KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

Police officers manning a roadblock on the N2 noticed an approaching vehicle that stopped and switched off its lights a short distance away from the roadblock. Police approached the vehicle and found two men inside..

"They informed police that they are employed at a funeral parlour and that they are transporting a corpse. A search was conducted and police uncovered 30 concealed packets of dagga inside the coffin. The total stash weighed in at 80kg. The suspects were immediately arrested and detained at the Pongola Police Station for possession of dagga," Naicker said.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for their alertness and persistence in maintaining law and order, which led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the dagga. The two men were charged and would appear in the Pongola Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 28, Naicker said.