File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - An alleged "drug kingpin", his wife, and an alleged accomplice have been arrested in Phoenix in Durban, and various items, including illegal firearms and drugs, have been seized, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Sunday. On Friday, law enforcement officers from various units conducted an intelligence-driven operation which resulted in the arrest of three suspects, aged between 27 and 36, Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement.

The suspects were arrested at Wareham Place in Phoenix. They were detained at a local police station and would appear in the Verulam Magistrates' Court soon on various charges, including being in possession of and dealing in drugs.

"The focus was mainly on the drug kingpin who was operating in Phoenix." During the operation, the police officers seized two pistols, a shotgun, an automatic rifle, five magazines, 10 cellphones, three DVRs, and 287 rounds of ammunition. Police also seized 12,000 heroin capsules and R19,371 in cash from the suspects. The total value of the items recovered was estimated at R430,000, Naicker said.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula praised the various police units and law enforcement agencies who made the arrests.