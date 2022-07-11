Alleged drunk driver to appear in court after accident in Durban suburbs

Durban - A 44-year-old man was arrested for reckless and negligent driving on Sunday night in a residential area in eThekwini after he was involved in an accident which left a woman seriously injured. The man was under the influence of alcohol when he and another vehicle collided on Hillary Road, west of Durban, on Sunday evening, KZN police said.

A woman believed to be in her forties, who was driving the other vehicle, sustained serious injuries and had to be stabilised on the scene, according to emergency reports. “On 10 July 2022, at 19:00, Bellair police were called to Hillary Road where two vehicles were involved in an accident. It is alleged that the 44-year-old driver was under the influence. “He was arrested for reckless and negligent driving and detained at Bellair SAPS. He is appearing today at Durban Magistrate’s Court,” KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said.

ALS Paramedics said the lady was entrapped in her vehicle. “ALS Paramedics Medical Services, together with Netcare911, are currently on the scene of a serious two-vehicle accident on Hillary Road near Fremantle Road in Hillary. “One person, a lady believed to be in her forties, has sustained serious injuries and is entrapped in her vehicle. Advanced Life Support Paramedics are currently stabilising the patient on the scene,” ALS Paramedics said.

It is believed that a Netcare 911 helicopter had to airlift the patient to hospital. Due to the layout of the area, the helicopter had to land at Hillary Primary school, according to members of the community policing forum. The accident allegedly occurred near the traffic lights at the Stella Road and Hillary road (M20) intersection.

