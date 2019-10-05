An alleged hijacker has been arrested and an illegal firearm confiscated soon after a transport car driver was hijacked in Durban. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - An alleged hijacker has been arrested and an illegal firearm confiscated soon after a public transport car driver was hijacked in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday. On Thursday night, Inanda police officers reacted to a report of a hijacking in their policing precinct. An immediate operation was conducted which led the police officers to Umzinyathi, where a 21-year-old man was arrested, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

The suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. A hijacked vehicle was also seized from him. The suspect would appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates' Court facing charges of hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

"The driver of the vehicle picked up his client, who wanted to go to Avocca Hill at Durban Station. While, they were travelling to their destination, it is alleged that his client produced a firearm and threatened him to drive towards Inanda.

"At Inanda, he was forced into the boot of his vehicle and the suspect drove away. While in the boot, he managed to free himself and jumped out of a moving vehicle. A case of hijacking was reported at Inanda Police Station for further investigation," Zwane said.