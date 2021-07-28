Alleged murderer finally in court after continuous pressure led to ’careless’ NPA’s about-turn

Cape Town – Despite the fact that the police investigation concluded that the bullet and used cartridge found on a murder scene was fired off with a firearm registered in the name of the accused, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) initially declined to prosecute. The NPA only made a U-turn on its decision not to prosecute the accused after AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit assisted the complainant in the case.

Due to continuous pressure, the murder suspect, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the victims, finally appeared in court today for the January 2020 incident in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal. “Sometimes one thinks you cannot be shocked any further by the careless attitude of the SAPS and the NPA when it comes to certain cases, but then something like this happens. ’’There is clear evidence that the accused caused the death of the victim and the ballistic tests even show that it was his firearm that was used in the incident.

’’The authorities nevertheless decided not to prosecute until AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit became involved and then all of a sudden they decided to continue. It is extremely disappointing,” said Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum’s manager of campaigns. The husband of the complainant was shot dead on January 26, 2020 in Richards Bay, while she also sustained a bullet wound to her hand. The couple had observed a commotion in the neighbourhood and went to investigate. ’’The accused fired off a shot that led to the death of the complainant’s husband. The same bullet hit the complainant in her hand. The alleged murderer lived in the same neighbourhood as the victims.

’’The deceased’s family decided to emigrate to the USA as a result of the incident. The SAPS investigated the crime, but the NPA initially failed to prosecute,’’ said Broodryk. AfriForum assisted the complainant by bringing an application for a nolle prosequi (will no longer prosecute) certificate, after which the NPA made a U-turn regarding its decision not to prosecute. The case has been postponed until Friday.