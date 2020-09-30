Alleged Richard’s Bay drug dealer nabbed with heroin powder worth R80k

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in the Richard’s Bay Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning for alleged drug trade in the area. According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the suspect was nabbed in an operation by the provincial drug and firearm unit on Tuesday. It is alleged that the suspect was transporting and distributing drugs to local dealers for packaging and resale. She said the suspect was arrested at a flat in Richards Bay. “He was found in possession of 27 clear plastic packets of pure heroin powder. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R80 000,” said Gwala.

She said the suspect would appear in court on Wednesday facing charges of possession of drugs.

Gwala the operation was part of the fight against drug trade in the province.

The acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Major-General Thulani Gonya, commended the team for the arrest.

In a separate incident in the province, an alleged South Coast drug dealer was arrested in July after a high-speed chase on the N2 freeway between Umkomaas and Winklespruit.

The Daily News reported that members from Umkomaas SAPS saw a suspicious vehicle on the N2 north in Ilfracombe. They tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped off.

A chase ensued and the 31-year-old suspect was stopped and arrested, said Gwala.