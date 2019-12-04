File picture: Pixabay

Cape Town – The Ntuzuma Regional Court has sentenced a 43-year-old father to 20 years' imprisonment for raping his 13-year-old child in 2017. The KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, has commended the investigating officer in ensuring that the accused was kept in custody throughout the trial for the victim’s safety and for the successful prosecution, police said.

In December 2017, the victim, who lived with her father and stepmother, was at her home in Amaoti when her father, who cannot be named to protect the child, came home while her stepmother was absent.

He forcefully raped his child, blamed her mother for leaving him and threatened to kill the child if she reported the incident.

A case of rape was opened at Inanda police station and transferred to the Inanda Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. The accused was immediately arrested.