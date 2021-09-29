AmaZulu FC signs 3-year contract to play at Moses Mabhida Stadium

DURBAN – AmaZulu Football Club is set to play their home matches at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium for the next three years. This week, the club's management signed a contract with the city, which eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said was a "historic moment".

The three-year agreement will see the club utilise the iconic stadium as their home for a minimum of 10 DSTV Premiership and CAF matches during the current season. Kaunda said in line with the stadium commercial business model, the city is looking forward to re-building and growing sports tourism. “As a city, we remain firmly focused on promoting sport tourism and ensuring that we put Durban on the world map as a destination of choice for global sporting events.

“It is our belief that as AmaZulu FC continues to grow and take its rightful place in continental club competitions, we are going to see supporters of other teams come to Durban to support their clubs,” Mayor Kaunda said. President of AmaZulu Football Club Sandile Zungu said the club management is excited about the move back to the Moses Mabhida Stadium. “We have entered into a three-year commercial agreement with the municipality however, our wish is that we remain here for the next 12 years, marking our centenary in 2032. When fans are allowed back into the stadium, this stadium is going to be a sea of green,” Zungu said.