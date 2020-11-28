ANC bigwig Arthur Zwane accused of shooting security guard in row over hand sanitiser

Durban - Former eMalahleni ANC regional chairperson Arthur Zwane has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a security guard in an argument over hand sanitizer.

Zwane (47), Bongani Ngubeni (31) and Sibusiso Msibi (39) allegedly arrived at a hardware store where they were met by a security guard at the gate who requested them to sanitize as per the requirements of the Disaster Management Act.

“They were uncooperative and refused to sanitize. A fight started amongst them as a result and the complainant struck one suspect with a pick handle,” KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

“The complainant was shot and injured by the suspect. He was rushed to the Madadeni hospital and he was admitted.”

Naicker said the three suspects then drove away from the scene and were later traced to Newcastle Medi-Clinic and arrested.