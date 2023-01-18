Durban – The ANC in the Nokuhamba Nyawo (UMkhanyakude district municipality) in northern KwaZulu-Natal has explained what led to its failure to register a candidate for Mtubatuba local municipality by-elections on Wednesday. The party alleged that an IEC official mistakenly gave it a wrong bank account to pay the deposit required by contesting parties.

By the time that was rectified, they were disqualified and they took the matter to the Electoral Court – which dismissed its application late on Tuesday. The disqualification left the IFP to fight for the ward with rivals like the NFP and the EFF. “Within the processes, Municipal Electoral Act requires that a certain amount be deposited within the set deadline on the elections timetable.

“As the ANC in the region we complied accordingly. "Unfortunately, during the processes undertaken by the bank, it was later discovered that a bank official had made an error when writing an account number. NEWS: The ANC in the Nokuhamba Nyawo (UMkhanyakude district municipality) in KZN has explained what led to its failure to register a candidate for Mtubatuba local municipality by-elections taking place today. The party says an IEC official mistakenly gave it a wrong bank account — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) January 18, 2023 “The error was picked up and addressed with the bank and IEC officials.

“Eventually, the bank transferred the amount to the correct IEC account after consensus had been reached. “We were later shocked after being informed about our disqualification despite having corrected the error as directed by the IEC. “Armed with all evidence pointing to compliance including our interaction with IEC, we decided to take legal action,” the party said.

It added that the glitch means that the IFP in the Mtubatuba local municipality will now not be held accountable. “The ANC will continue with the legal route until amicable solution is reached, without, of course, neglecting its responsibility of service to the people. “This is unfortunate for the people of Ward 9 and Mtubatuba as whole as it indirectly subjects them into the unguided reign of the directionless opposition party that prioritises entertainment over providing basic services to our people.”

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Mzala Nxumalo region (Zululand district) has expressed concern regarding the safety of Pongola businesswoman, Qaphi Mafuleka, whose charges against the IFP mayor of Uphongolo, Mavis Velephi Sikhosana, have led to an investigation by the Hawks. In a statement yesterday (Wednesday), it said: “We regard her as a crucial witness whose safety must be guaranteed to ensure successful prosecution.” Sikhosana allegedly owes Mafuleka R320 000 (initially, it was R80 000, but it has ballooned because of legal fees and interests when it was taken to court) after she collected the money from her and, in return, promised her tenders in the municipality she is leading.

Yesterday (Wednesday) morning the Hawks confirmed to IOL that they had taken over the investigation. NEWS: The Hawks have officially confirmed that they have taken over the high-profile case of the IFP Mayor of Pongola, Mavis Sikhosana. Sikhosana is facing corruption and bribery charges after allegedly taking money from a businesswoman and promising her tenders in return. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) January 18, 2023 Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson of the Hawks in KZN, said: "We can confirm that Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption are investigating the case of corruption which happened at Pongola. No arrest has been made at this stage." [email protected]