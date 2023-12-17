Independent Online
ANC in KZN accuses former president Jacob Zuma of trying to sway voters ahead of 2024 general elections

Former president Jacob Zuma says he will not vote for the ANC in next year’s general elections. Picture: Oupa Mokoena

Published 1h ago

Share

The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has accused its former leader of trying to sway votes ahead of the upcoming elections.

This after former president Jacob Zuma announced that he was not voting for the ANC next year.

Speaking at a media briefing on Saturday, Zuma pledged his support for the newly formed Umkhonto WeSizwe political party when voters take to the polls in 2024.

"I cannot and will not campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa. My conscience will not allow me to lie to the people of South Africa and pretend that the ANC of Ramaphosa was the one of [late former ANC leaders Albert] Luthuli, [Oliver] Tambo, and [Nelson] Mandela," he said.

Zuma added that he turned down a request from some of the ANC leaders who have asked him to campaign for the party next year to help them emerge victorious.

In a short statement issued to media on Saturday, the ANC in KZN said Zuma's announcement that he will neither vote nor campaign for the ANC in 2024, is an attempt to sway voters from the governing party.

“It is the duty of each party supporter to defend and protect the movement,” the party’s provincial spokesperson, Mafika Mndebele, said.

Mndebele said any call encouraging people not to vote for the ANC is counter-revolutionary.

"It's a call to derail the national democratic revolution and our members must close ranks," he told Newzroom Afrika.

IOL

