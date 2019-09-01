KZN MEC for Transport Mxolisi Kaunda. Kaunda, the ANC's eThekwini mayoral candidate, is expected to assume office this week. File picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - While embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who rocked the boat when she withdrew her resignation on Wednesday will on Monday be fighting her removal at Luthuli House, the ANC in KZN says the metro will have a new mayor by Wednesday. The party’s provincial spokesperson, Ricardo Mthembu, on Sunday told Independent Media that despite Gumede’s matter due to be heard by the ANC’s national top six on Monday, the city would have a new mayor by mid-week.

Asked whether they have a back up plan should Mxolisi Kaunda - the mayoral candidate of the ANC - withdraw due to the ongoing uncertainty, Mthembu said while that would be a surprise, they have enough people to deploy to the position.

“We would be surprised to have a candidate who is being sent by the ANC saying he is not available. We will replace him with another candidate, there are many people except [for] Kaunda,” Mthembu said.

Kaunda, who is currently the MEC for Transport, will be deputised by Belinda Scott, a former finance MEC, and the speaker will be former KZN MEC for social development Weziwe Thusi

Meanwhile, the backers of Gumede are still adamant that she is not refusing to step down but she wants the party to follow all due processes so as not to create a precedent where the provincial executive committee can fire mayors.

Mzomuhle Dube, the spokesperson of the supporters and one of the confidants of Gumede said once that is done, the mayor would then vacate her position.

“If we allow someone to wake up and take a bush knife to hack someone in front of the world we will set a precedent whereby higher structures would be allowed to fire people for no reason. We have to protect one another,” Dube said, adding that they have suspicions that the issue against Gumede was personal.

Dube denied allegations that Gumede is refusing to leave office.



“We have never defied the ANC as they always claim. We don’t contest the fact that a person serves at the behest of the ANC,” Dube said.

Political Bureau