ANC members protesting in the Durban CBD against eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's suspension. Picture: Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA).

Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has warned that there will be consequences for those who participate in protests in support of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. Provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) would discuss the unruly protesters and decide on the action to be taken against them.

A number of eThekwini councillors were among hundreds of Gumede’s supporters who participated in the march on Tuesday that brought the Durban CBD to a standstill for much of the day.

Police had to prevent protesters from forcing open the doors of the Durban City Hall as they demanded that municipality staff and councillors stop working until Gumede’s 30-day suspension was lifted.

“The ANC takes a very dim view of its public representatives actively being involved in matters of sabotage, especially if you’re a councillor who marches and causes havoc against its own municipality. It’s very irresponsible for any public representative to be involved in such chaos,” said Simelane-Zulu.

She said internal ANC processes would be followed where the PEC would look for evidence before taking a decision against councillors involved in the march.

She said both the PEC and national executive committee had previously warned its members about consequences for marching against the organisation.

Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Musa Makhunga said the unrest had affected the city’s economy.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Wednesday that major economic hubs Richards Bay, eThekwini and Pietermaritzburg would be assisted to strengthen by-laws against disruptive protests.

Political Bureau