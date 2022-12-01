ANC reacts to Dlamini Zuma’s call for Ramaphosa to step aside amid Phala Phala saga: ‘She does not speak on behalf of the party’

Durban - The ANC's Pule Mabe said while there was nothing wrong with members of the party's National Executive Committee speaking on the findings of the Phala Phala report, their views did not express those of the ANC. He was speaking to eNCA following Wednesday night's interview in which Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside.

Dlamini Zuma’s call also comes amid mounting pressure for Ramaphosa to resign or face an impeachment process, after the panel report found there was a prima facie case that he may have violated several sections of the country’s revered and sacred Constitution over how he handled the Phala Phala matter that dates back to February 2020. The Section 89 independent panel investigating the Phala Phala farm scandal, in its report released on Wednesday, found that there is prima facie evidence of serious misconduct against Ramaphosa over the foreign currency that was held at his property. Speaking to eNCA on Thursday, Mabe said each member of the NEC carries their own views.

"It's a democratic space," he said. He added that during the NEC meeting set for later on Thursday, members would be able to formally place their views. Mabe said Dlamini Zuma was not the party's spokesperson.

"Not all NEC members speak on behalf of the NEC. There is only one person who speaks formally and officially on behalf of the of ANC. “That is written in the protocols. When members of the NEC express themselves outside of the NEC, not mandated by the NEC, they are expressing their own views," he said. Mabe said it was not up to him to weigh views made by individual NEC members.

