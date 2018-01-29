Johannesburg - The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal (ANCKZN) on Monday congratulated South African acapella vocal group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo for winning the Best World Music Album award at the Grammy Awards.

The group won the award for their Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversay Celebration album, during the award ceremony that was held in New York on Sunday.



"The group continued to fly our country’s flag high in the ceremony held in New York yesterday. Ladysmith Black Mambazo won its first GRAMMY Award 1988 and through its creativity, it also won in 2004, 2009 and 2013," ANCKZN said in a statement.

ANCKZN interim committee coordinator Sihle Zikalala said the organisation took pride in Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s achievements, adding that their accomplishments over the years had inspired many South Africans.

“We are very much pleased that over the years the group that was formed in a rural town has never lost focus in preserving the culture of our country and continues to represent us well on the international stage. Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s accolades are for all South African. The ANC joins thousands of music lovers in congratulating Ladysmith Black Mambazo.”

The South African government also took to Twitter and congratulated the group, saying: "Halala Ladysmith Black Mambazo!!!! Congratulations on winning the Grammy Award for the Best World Music Album 2017. Continue flying our South African flag high. Re motlotlo ka lona."

After receiving the award the group tweeted, " We send special thank you to our manager Mitch Goldstein for producing and releasing our cos through our own record company and guiding our career."

"To our tour manager Adam Hunt for traveling the world with us and keeping us safe. To our North American booking agency IMN, who keep booking many shows for us and take us from our homes so people can come to our concerts."

"To Martin Walters who mixed and mastered our Grammy winning CD and made it sound so beautiful. We thank the many people who help us keep our career going strong."

The award-winning group added that they were performing in Berkeley, California, when they were notified that they had won the award.

African News Agency/ANA