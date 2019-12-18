ANC youth task team shocked by murder of 'dedicated' ANCYL leader









Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) The ANC National Youth Task Team (NYTT) has expressed shock and dismay at the brutal murder of KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL PEC member Sindisiwe Ndlovu who was alleged shot dead by her boyfriend in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Ndlovu’s death comes at a time when the country is gripped by a spiralling femicide problem that has seen many women lose their lives at the hands of their partners. On Wednesday, the ANC NYTT's Convener Tandi Mahambahlala described Ndlovu as “a fine product of the congress movement” who was also a youth activist who had dedicated her life to the service of young people in South Africa. “A dedicated proponent of the poor and working class. She served as a district deputy secretary as well as a district deputy chairperson of the Young Communist League. She also served the South African Communist Party as a district committee member. “Comrade Sindi grew up in the Congress Movement and within its ranks as she also served in the student movement as a Provincial Executive Committee Member of the South African Students Congress. At the time of her passing, Comrade Sindi was a provincial executive member of the ANCYL in the province of KwaZulu-Natal,” said Mahambehlala.

She said that Ndlovu was a committed young activist who had worked tirelessly to change the lives of many young people across KwaZulu Natal and who had remained a steadfast voice in championing the interests of young people.

“An advocate against the scourge of gender based violence, it is deeply disturbing to learn that she succumbed to the very evil she fought so hard against.

“The alarming rate of femicide in the country is a matter that the country continues to battle with as young women across the length and breadth of South Africa continue to be killed by their partners through brutal senseless acts of violence,” Mahambehlala said.

She said that task team was encouraged by the speedy arrest of Ndlovu’s boyfriend made by the police and called on the law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice was served.

Mahambehlala added that with the country having just come out of the 16 days of activism against gender based violence the ANC NYTT was calling upon all South Africans to continue to work tirelessly to fight the scourge of gender based violence and femicide of which the majority of its victims were young people.

“Young women remain unsafe in our country, and we must continue the fight to ensure that patriarchy and its most gruesome manifestation of femicide one day becomes a thing of the distant past in our society.

“We as the ANC NYTT have lost a dedicated, selfless and committed young activist. We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and comrades of comrade Sindi. May her soul Rest In Peace,” Mahambehlala said.

Political Bureau