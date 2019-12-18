The ANC National Youth Task Team (NYTT) has expressed shock and dismay at the brutal murder of KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL PEC member Sindisiwe Ndlovu who was alleged shot dead by her boyfriend in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Ndlovu’s death comes at a time when the country is gripped by a spiralling femicide problem that has seen many women lose their lives at the hands of their partners.
On Wednesday, the ANC NYTT's Convener Tandi Mahambahlala described Ndlovu as “a fine product of the congress movement” who was also a youth activist who had dedicated her life to the service of young people in South Africa.
“A dedicated proponent of the poor and working class. She served as a district deputy secretary as well as a district deputy chairperson of the Young Communist League. She also served the South African Communist Party as a district committee member.
“Comrade Sindi grew up in the Congress Movement and within its ranks as she also served in the student movement as a Provincial Executive Committee Member of the South African Students Congress. At the time of her passing, Comrade Sindi was a provincial executive member of the ANCYL in the province of KwaZulu-Natal,” said Mahambehlala.