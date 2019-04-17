Durban - KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League (ANCYL) provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo says that the youth league needs to do away with an aging, stubborn, resistant to change and forgetful leadership in legislature and parliamentary benches.

He has told a packed Mansfield Hall at the Durban University of Technology that some leaders even wanted to die in their positions.

Amongst some of the ANC's leaders in attendance are National Executive Committee (NEC) member Malusi Gigaba and ANC Youth League President and NEC member Colleen Maine.

Talking about the difficulties of dealing with an aging leadership, Sabelo said: "When the IFP ruled the province we had a campaign to remove them from power because they were aging and we replaced them with a younger ANC leadership, but they're also aging now."

"When you get old somethings become a challenge and it's natural and it happens to everyone, they become resist to change, they become stubborn and they become forgetful and some of them even forget the resolutions we took last year. The youth league needs to change that," Sabelo said.

He said that the youth league in the province were also proposing that the ANC Youth League KZN provincial chairperson Kwazi Mshengu to be an MEC in the next provincial government.

"No youth MEC in the next government means that it will not be a legitimate government," Sabelo said.

He also said that they recognise that the May 8 elections were not going to be easy for the ANC, but this was not because of opposition parties but because of those who might come out to vote as a huge turnout at the polls would mean the ANC's numbers increase significantly and ensure an overwhelming victory.