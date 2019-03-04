Gqom musician Babes Wodumo Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in eThekwini has on Monday called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to arrest Mandla Maphumulo, known by his stage name Mampintsha, for allegedly assaulting Bongekile Simelane, known by her stage name Babes Wodumo. This comes after Maphumulo was seen allegedly assaulting Simelane on a video that went viral on social media. Simelane went live on Instagram on Sunday night, and in the video, which has since been shared on other websites - she can be heard asking Maphumulo: “why are you beating me” off-screen before they both come onto the screen in the bedroom and he repeatedly hits her.

It is alleged that this was not the first time he allegedly assaulted her.

In a radio interview on Metro Fm in 2018, Masechaba Ndlovu confronted Simelane about reports of abuse. The singer did not confirm or deny the allegations. Masechaba was called names and vilified when she outed the alleged abuse Simelane went through at the hand of Maphumulo.

Maphumulo later responded to the allegations saying he is no saint and appeared on the same radio show asking people to pray for them as a couple.

On Monday, the ANCYL said the State had a responsibility to arrest Maphumulo.

“We call upon the police to arrest this abuser, his actions indicate that he does not belong in the society amongst people. The State has a responsibility to arrest him as he poses a constant danger to society,” the ANCYL said in a statement.

“We also urge all those close to him to isolate him in society in order for him to realise that this time this is not some grand conspiracy against him by those who hate him or wish evil upon him. Women abuse is real and it must be confronted by all in the society.”

The youth league urged Simelane to open a case of assault against Maphumulo. They said they were inspired by the courage she showed.

“Women bashers belong behind bars and Mampintsha must be arrested immediately, the fact that the woman was assaulted and the whole incident was caught on camera but the perpetrator is not yet behind bars, is an indication of the malice in our criminal justice system,” the ANCYL said.

“We must use this opportunity to make systematic changes to the way we administer justice because in a just society the vulnerable amongst us to receive adequate protection.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa said they were horrified by the actions of Maphumulo and they were calling on Simelane to immediately press charges against him.

African News Agency/ANA