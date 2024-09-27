Anglican Church rejects blessing of same-sex couples

In a show of hands, the Anglican Church of Southern Africa (ACSA) has rejected two proposals impacting same-sex marriages. In a statement issued this week, the ACSA said no to allowing individual bishops to approve the giving of blessings to couples in same-sex unions in local congregations, and no to approving a set of prayers drawn up by the bishops for providing pastoral ministry to church members in civil unions.

The ACSA rejected the proposals, despite an appeal by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba for a compromise solution on the issue which would accommodate local congregations and bishops who wished to bless same-sex couples. "The proposals which were rejected would have only allowed blessings. One proposal specifically ruled out marriages under church law," the ACSA explained. It said the two motions tabled at the synod were proposed by the Right Reverend Raphael Hess, Bishop of Saldanha Bay, and seconded by the Right Reverend Stephen Diseko, Dean of the Province and Bishop of Matlosane.