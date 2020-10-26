Anonymous donor pays for Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone

Durban - An anonymous donor has come forward to pay for a tombstone at the grave of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and captain, Senzo Meyiwa. Meyiwa was murdered on this day - October 26 - six years ago. According to Meyiwa's cousin, Siyabonga Miya, the family was contacted by the donor who asked if he could erect the tombstone. Siyabonga said the tombstone was built last week by an anonymous sponsor. "We are not sure when the tombstone was put up but we appreciate that there are still people who are concerned and want to help," he said.

Siyabonga said the tombstone was built in less than three months.

"The family is very appreciative of the kind gesture," he said.

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and Captain Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone has been built at last. Meyiwa died in 2014 when he was shot dead during an alleged robbery gone wrong. At the time he was visiting with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Last year, the Daily News reported that the Meyiwa family had been promised that his funeral and tombstone would be taken care of by the municipality and national government.

Meyiwa was given an official provincial funeral and was buried at Heroes Acre Cemetery in Chesterville, but after five years, there was no tombstone erected.

According to eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, they were not aware of a promise made by the city council to donate a tombstone.

“However, we regard the late Senzo Meyiwa as a fallen hero.

“The city lost a son, and his death left a huge void in the sporting fraternity.

“His spirit will inspire young boys to follow in his footsteps.

“May he rest in peace,” he said.

Meyiwa was murdered at his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on October 26, 2014.

Since then the police have not been able to name the person who fired the fatal shot nor make strides in the investigation.

Last week, it was reported that the firearm used in the shooting was found at the Cleveland Police Station.

The former footballer’ family also alleged that Longwe Twala, son of music mogul Chicco Twala, pulled the trigger after an alleged argument with his then girlfriend, Zandi Khumalo.

On Monday at 1pm, the police will hold a press conference where they will provide an update on the Meyiwa murder investigation.

IOL