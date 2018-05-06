DURBAN - Another leader of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) in the KwaZulu-Natal province has been murdered in full view of his family, the party said in a statement on Monday night.





"The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal is deeply saddened by the vicious murder of its activist comrade Sifiso Cele, 42, an Oshabeni Branch Treasurer at Ray Nkonyeni Municipality," the statement said.





"Although details regarding Cde Cele’s murder remain sketchy but it appears that he was attacked in Margate Extension early today in another branch. He was shot in the presence of his partner and children."





ANC provincial task team coordinator, Sihle Zikalala, expressed his condolences to Cele's family, adding the party was "severely pained by the continuous killing of our capable cadres who advance the ideals of the National Democratic Revolution in our communities".









"We call upon the people of Oshabeni branch to remain calm and place their hope and faith in the hands of the Law Enforcement Agencies who are on the ground to ensure that law and order prevails," said Zikalala.





"The ANC calls on the community in the branch to work even closer with the law enforcement agencies to expose the criminals."





Cele is one of several ANC leaders to be killed.



