Durban - Another sub-contractor implicated in the R208 million eThekwini Municipality waste tender fraud was arrested on Thursday morning, the Hawks have confirmed. The arrest of 26-year-old Dolly Pamella Mhlongo forms part of the ongoing probe into corruption at the municipality.

Hawks' spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said Mhlongo represents Mcebezeli Trading. She will join seven suspects who were arrested by the specialised crime unit's Clean Audit Task Team (CATT) for fraud, corruption and money laundering in contravention of the Municipal Finance Act and Municipal System Act.

Four eThekwini councillors, municipal officials and community based contractors were arrested by the CATT on Wednesday for allegedly being involved in the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender scandal.

Councillors Nomthandazo Abigail Shabalala (50), Sithenjwa Mishack Nyawose (57), Thembelihle Grace De Lange (45) and Nomsa Mthembu (70) appeared briefly at the Durban commercial crime court on Wednesday with contractors Noxolo Ngcobo (37), representing 12 fingers Trading Enterprise; Muzukhona Sibonelo Radebe (42), linked to WSS Mathetha Trading Enterprise; and Sibongiseni Ntsele (43), representing Bonga Likwena Trading.