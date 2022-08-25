Another half-eaten carcass found in Ulundi as search for escaped lions continues

Durban - A second half-eaten cow carcass has been found as the search for two escaped lions intensifies in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The first cow was discovered on Tuesday. IOL reported that Ulundi residents are on high alert and have been cautioned to avoid running or walking in the early hours until it is safe to do so.

Mayor Wilson Ntshangase said there has been a number of escaped animals including elephants and rhino spotted closer to living areas. Ntshangase is appealing to management at the Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park and the police to contain the situation.

A paw print found in the Makhosini area in Ulundi on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied A search kicked off this week after the lions were spotted in the early hours of Tuesday morning near the Intibane Lodge and the Sweet Home Bush Camp near Ulundi.

A second half-eaten cow carcass has been found in Ulundi. Picture: Supplied A second half-eaten cow carcass has been found in Ulundi. Picture: Supplied “These lions are the ones that escaped from the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park a few weeks ago. The local community and izinduna were informed. Residents are warned to refrain from running or walking in the area, especially in the early hours, until it is safe,” Ntshangase said.

Ezemvelo spokesperson, Musa Mntambo, confirmed to IOL that they are aware of the matter. “We went to the area and could not find the lions. We did find a carcass that had been eaten,” he added. Earlier this month, two rhino and lions escaped from the park. The rhinos have since been recaptured.

In July, six lions were killed after they killed cows belonging to locals. At the time, Mntambo said several community members had alleged that they had come into contact with these lions and instead of the lions running away which is their normal behaviour in such encounters, they walked straight towards them forcing them to retreat. The decision to destroy this pride of lion was taken following several community protests that resulted in a group of community members cutting the fence and staging a sit-in inside the park.