Another KwaMashu shooting leaves one dead, another injured

Durban: Police are investigating a case of murder after a man was found dead in his car in KwaMashu on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said two male victims were seated in their vehicle on Ndabuko Road, Emakhosini when they were attacked by armed suspects.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The suspects opened fire, fatally wounding a 30-year-old man… The second victim escaped unharmed.” She said charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at KwaMashu police station for investigation. She said the motive for the shooting was not known.

This weekend, at least six people were shot dead in KwaMashu. Two security were shot dead and a third person sustained injury while escorting Metro Electricity personnel who were conducting repairs at the corner of Amanzimtoti and Illovu roads in Kwamashu. The deceased, aged 45 and 35, were found dead in their vehicles with multiple gunshot wounds.

Story continues below Advertisement

The third person was rushed to hospital. In another incident, two men were gunned down in Ndabuko Road. It is alleged a 38-year-old was found slumped on the rear passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

Story continues below Advertisement

About 100m away, a 21-year-old was found lying on the road with two gunshot wounds to the head and a gunshot wound to the back. According to witnesses it is alleged they were waiting for driver of the car when they were approached by two armed men. The 21-year-old allegedly tried to flee but the suspects chased him.

Story continues below Advertisement