Another KZN cop ambushed and killed while tracing a suspect

Durban - Another KZN policeman has lost his life in the line of duty. Sergeant Jeremy Martin Paul, from the Mountain Rise SAPS, was killed in the early hours of Thursday morning while tracing a suspect in an attempted murder case in the Swapo area. National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the policeman was allegedly shot and killed next to the suspect's shack. “Shots came from inside the shack and the suspect then fled the scene.” Muridili said the suspect later engaged in a shootout with police during which he sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

“The suspect, aged 32, was found in possession of three firearms and ammunition including a firearm belonging to the police officer he had allegedly killed.”

Muridili said police were investigating a case of murder and an inquest have been open.

At least five policemen have been killed since the beginning of the year.

In February, Constable Mfihloyakhe Ndlovu, 45, was shot while he and a colleague were responding to a domestic violence dispute in Welbedacht. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police.

Earlier this month, a police officer from Umkomaas was shot dead on his way to work.

According to reports, the 55-year-old captain was approaching a speed hump on the M14 in the Roseneath area, when the suspects opened fire.

Last month, Sergeant Makhosaze Mdlangathi and Sergeant Mfikelwa Mtolo were shot execution style in Taylor’s Halt.

Police found at least 30 pistol and rifle cartridges at the scene and the officers sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

